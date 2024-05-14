Time is ripe to sign agreement with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The time has come to formalize the accords struck with Azerbaijan in an agreement of peace and sign it, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

“We have recently reached an agreement with Azerbaijan to start delimitation of our interstate borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. The beginning of border delimitation is the implementation of the agreement reached during the quadrilateral meeting on October 6, 2022, in Prague. Now it is time to include and reflect these agreements in the peace treaty and sign it,” he said.

To note, negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan were held in the Kazakh city of Almaty on May 10–11, 2024.

The ministers welcomed the progress in the delimitation of the border and the agreements reached in this regard.

The ministers and their delegations continued discussing the provisions of the draft “Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.” Regarding the outstanding points of contention, both parties consented to further negotiating.

Based on geodetic measurements, 40 border pillars were set up on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia as of May 6, 2024, within the framework of the works on clarification of coordinates.

Besides, the work of the expert groups of the two states continues.

