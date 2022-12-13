WizzAir launches flights to Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Hungarian WizzAir airline has launched flights to Samarkand for the first time, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

On December 13, 2022 at 10:29 (GMT+5), a plane of WizzAir landed in Samarkand. The Airbus A321 neo has been operated on Abu Dhabi - Samarkand - Abu Dhabi route.

It is planned that direct regular flights will be carried out twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

On January 25, 2023, WizzAir plans to start flights to Tashkent three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.