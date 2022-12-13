Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

WizzAir launches flights to Samarkand

Uzbekistan Materials 13 December 2022 17:43 (UTC +04:00)
WizzAir launches flights to Samarkand

Follow Trend on

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Hungarian WizzAir airline has launched flights to Samarkand for the first time, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

On December 13, 2022 at 10:29 (GMT+5), a plane of WizzAir landed in Samarkand. The Airbus A321 neo has been operated on Abu Dhabi - Samarkand - Abu Dhabi route.

It is planned that direct regular flights will be carried out twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

On January 25, 2023, WizzAir plans to start flights to Tashkent three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more