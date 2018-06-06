Two border guards killed in clashes in northwestern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

At least two Iranian border guards have been killed in an armed clash along the country’s northwestern borders with Iraq.

Lieutenant Yousef Piraneh and warrant officer Mahboub Ghorbani were killed in the armed clash with some members of terrorist groups last night, IRNA news agency reported June 6.

Reportedly, the clash took place at 23:00 local time in Sardash Border Regiment, West Azerbaijan province.

No further details were reported about the incident.

Iran’s northwest has repeatedly witnessed attacks by terrorist groups, including members of PJAK, an offshoot of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

