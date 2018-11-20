79 eco migrant families to be provided with homes in Georgia

20 November 2018 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

79 eco migrant families living in Tsalka have received accommodations from the government, Agenda.ge reports.

The deputy minister of IDPs from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia Grigol Giorgadze and the Deputy Governor of Kvemo Kartli Kakha Kobakhidze visited the families of eco migrants in Tsalka and gave them property certificates.

In between 2004-2009, the government purchased housing facilities for people who had to leave their homes for ecological or political reasons, but the process of assigning properties only really began in 2015.

Approximately, 500 eco migrant families have already been provided with accommodations, and Government plans to increase the number even more.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
2 mln grant programme finances innovative ideas in Georgia
Georgia 13:38
Azerbaijani minister to meet heads of Turkish,Georgian general staffs of armed forces
Politics 11:20
PM Bakhtadze visits Brussels to hold a high level meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation between Georgia and EU
Georgia 10:30
US provides laser technology for Georgian police to prevent traffic accidents
US 19 November 17:04
Employment trips of Turkish citizens to Georgia dramatically drop
Turkey 19 November 14:34
Minister: Baku to hold presentation of Trans-Caspian international transport corridor
Business 19 November 14:28
Latest
Azerbaijani bank installs automated deposit machine
Economy news 17:19
Chargés d'affaires: Croatia, Azerbaijan are at good starting point (INTERVIEW) (PHOTO)
Economy news 17:18
Industrial projects create over 1,500 jobs in Iran’s Urmia
Economy news 17:03
Russia's INTRA talks new projects in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:57
Saudi-German JV supplying pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 16:42
Qatar escalates WTO dispute over alleged Saudi IP violation
Arab World 16:35
Uzbekistan's government reveals economy growth forecasts
Economy news 16:32
Deputy PM: Solution over Italy budget can be found with EU, but main measures to stay
Europe 16:25
Russia, India sign contracts on building 4 Project 11356 frigates
Russia 16:19