79 eco migrant families to be provided with homes in Georgia

79 eco migrant families living in Tsalka have received accommodations from the government, Agenda.ge reports.

The deputy minister of IDPs from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia Grigol Giorgadze and the Deputy Governor of Kvemo Kartli Kakha Kobakhidze visited the families of eco migrants in Tsalka and gave them property certificates.

In between 2004-2009, the government purchased housing facilities for people who had to leave their homes for ecological or political reasons, but the process of assigning properties only really began in 2015.

Approximately, 500 eco migrant families have already been provided with accommodations, and Government plans to increase the number even more.

