At least 2,300 missiles fired at Israel from Gaza Strip since May 10

At least 2,300 missiles have been fired at Israeli cities from the Gaza Strip since May 10, about 1,000 of them have been intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Since the beginning of operation "Guardians of the Walls", approximately 2,300 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory, of which approximately 380 failed launches fell in the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome Air Defense System has intercepted approximately 1,000 rockets," the military said in a statement.

According to the IDF press service, on Saturday, the Iron Dome Air Defense System intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle stuffed with explosives that flew from the Gaza Strip.

In response to missile attacks, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of strikes against military targets in the Gaza Strip. In the early hours of Tuesday, fighter aircraft hit dozens of targets, including a Hamas military intelligence site in the coastal enclave.