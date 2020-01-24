Gas truck blast kills 1, injures 50 in Peru's capital

A gas tanker truck exploded early Thursday in a populous district of Peru's capital Lima, killing one person and injuring up to 50 others, local police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Juan Garate, division chief for the city's South Police 2 precinct, said the blast caused a gas leak and subsequent fire that spread to at least eight homes at the intersection of Pastor Sevilla and Villa del Mar avenues.

According to the police report, the truck operated by the Transgas company crashed into a mechanics shop, and the impact caused the explosion.

Carlos Malpica, who was with the city's Mobile Emergency Treatment System (SAMU), said some 20 of the injured sustained serious burns and were taken to the Villa el Salvador Hospital for treatment, while another dozen victims were being treated on site.

Peru's Health Ministry said at least 11 minors were injured in the blast and taken to the National Children's Health Institute (INSN) to receive specialized care.

Electric power was temporarily cut off in the neighborhood to prevent further accidents due to leaks, said Calidda, the utility company that serves the area.

Prosecutor Milagros Milla went to the site with an inspector to begin efforts to identify the fatal victim, the Public Ministry said.

