India, UK to start FTA talks tomorrow

Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan will launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations during a visit to New Delhi starting on Wednesday, the UK Government has said.

The schedule for the two-day visit to India will include bilateral talks between Trevelyan and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said on Sunday.

Trevelyan and Goyal are expected to discuss a range of issues, including green trade and the removal of market access barriers for both UK and Indian businesses, the DIT said.

Both ministers are then expected to confirm the launch of official negotiations on a new UK-India FTA.

“The UK and India are already close friends and trading partners, and building on that strong relationship is a priority for 2022,” said Trevelyan.