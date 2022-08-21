Car exploded in Moscow region, driver died

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has exploded near Bolshiye Vyazemy village in the Moscow Region and a female driver died as a result, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The [Toyota] Land Cruiser Prado exploded in the area of Bolshiye Vyazemy village. The female driver that was in the vehicle died," a spokesperson said.

Operative and law enforcement services are working at the scene. Circumstances and causes of the accident are being investigated.

According to reports of certain mass media outlets, Darya, the daughter of society figure Alexander Dugin, died as a result of the explosion.