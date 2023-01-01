Russia records another 5,038 coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

Russia recorded 5,038 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday. The total number of cases has reached 21,803,547, Trend reports citing TASS.

As many as 470 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 831 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 54 regions of the country and rose in 16 regions.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,283 to 21,213,085 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported.

Russia recorded 50 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 393,762.