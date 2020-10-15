US remains committed to helping achieve sustainable Karabakh conflict settlement

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 October 2020 12:41 (UTC+04:00)
US remains committed to helping achieve sustainable Karabakh conflict settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The United States remains committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to Karabakh conflict, Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of State said, Trend reports citing US Department of State.

“As the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US remains committed to helping Azerbaijan and Armenia achieve a peaceful and sustainable settlement to their conflict. We call on both countries to implement their agreed-upon commitments to a ceasefire, and stop targeting civilian areas,” Pompeo said.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone. As a result, 10 civilians were killed, 35 injured, as well as more than 10 multi-storey buildings and over 100 different objects were damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment repairs
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment repairs
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy pipes via tender
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy pipes via tender
Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation opens tender for construction
Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation opens tender for construction
Loading Bars
Latest
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to increase Finance 13:10
IMF says Armenia's economy to weaken Finance 13:09
Uzbekistan, World Bank in talks over mitigating economic impact of COVID-19 Business 12:58
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives update on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:58
Azerbaijan - important partner in region for Poland, says ministry Economy 12:57
Georgia reveals volume of assets of non-financial corporations Business 12:55
Cargo transportation on int'l routes surges in Kazakhstan Transport 12:55
Sprayers for sanitary purposes delivered in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:54
Spain sees risk in possible delay of EU rescue funds, would issue debt Europe 12:48
Uzbekistan boosts export of agricultural products to Russia Uzbekistan 12:48
Czech expresses interest in Georgian energy and transportation sector Business 12:47
Uzbekneftegaz eyes to launch several production facilities Oil&Gas 12:45
Demand for Georgian blueberries up in Russia Business 12:42
US remains committed to helping achieve sustainable Karabakh conflict settlement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:41
OIC reaffirms its solidarity with Azerbaijan, calling on to solve Karabakh conflict within inviolability of internationally recognized borders Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy to allocate loans to entrepreneurs via e-credit platform Finance 12:37
Number of licenses issued to establish of enterprises in Iran increases Finance 12:36
With drones Azerbaijan acquired from Turkey, Armenia's military equipment was destroyed - president Politics 12:28
Uzbekistan to resume assembly of Ural military trucks Transport 12:25
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, UN resident coordinator discuss Karabakh conflict Politics 12:24
Turkey reveals 9M2020 data on car shipment through local ports Turkey 12:22
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 15 Finance 12:22
Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan revealed Finance 12:21
Iran reveals volume of artemia to be extracted from Lake Urmia Business 12:15
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss issues of strengthening transport, transit corridors Transport 12:14
Azerbaijan doesn't have historical or religious targets - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:09
TAP needs two more compressor stations to double capacity Oil&Gas 12:06
Colonel of Armenian Armed Forces killed on frontlines Politics 11:52
No great demand for foreign currency in market – Iran’s CBI Finance 11:51
Full implementation of agricultural insurance in Azerbaijan to be launched next year Finance 11:50
Attack on civilians in Ganja was reflection of Armenia's aggressive policy - Azerbaijani president Politics 11:39
Ceasefire with Armenia cannot be achieved unilaterally, says Azerbaijani president Politics 11:31
Italy's September import of steel from Turkey up Turkey 11:27
IMF predicting decrease in Azerbaijan's unemployment rate Finance 11:26
Iran discloses volume of gas to be exported Oil&Gas 11:23
Passenger transportation down in Kazakhstan country-wide over 9M2020 Transport 11:19
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment repairs Tenders 11:17
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy pipes via tender Tenders 11:16
Turkmenistan, France interested in diversifying partnership Business 11:16
Two Azerbaijani civilians injured as result of Armenian shelling Politics 11:01
Number of labor migrants from Turkey to Georgia shows rise Turkey 10:56
Eurasia’s gas exports to rise by 17% in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:56
Iranian currency rates for October 15 Finance 10:55
Global LNG trade growth to slow down in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 10:50
President Aliyev: Attack on Ganja showed again who is not interested in ceasefire Politics 10:42
Azerbaijani president highlights post-war model of Nagorno-Karabakh to Haber Turk TV channel Politics 10:24
Turkmenistan, UAE interested in expanding legal framework for cooperation Business 10:22
Azerbaijan's MoD shows footage of deployment of Armenia's destroyed missile system (VIDEO) Politics 10:18
France increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 10:11
TAP to carry out market test at least every two years Oil&Gas 10:09
Average monthly nominal earnings decrease in Georgia Finance 10:07
Trans Adriatic Pipeline in figures Oil&Gas 09:54
Armenian Armed forces continue to shell Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam in blatant violation of humanitarian truce Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:51
Number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Uzbekistan approaches 60,000 Uzbekistan 09:49
Iran declares its trade turnover with Eurasian Economic Union Business 09:44
Int'l community should act as soon as possible, force Armenia to end aggression - Turkish expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Oil prices hold gains after U.S. crude inventory draw Oil&Gas 09:30
World-renowned writers, poets send letter to President Aliyev Politics 09:26
Armenia suffers night attack fiasco as Azerbaijan retaliates, pushes back - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:21
Azerbaijan's districts again under fire from Armenian military forces - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:57
Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 08:39
North Korea's nuclear, missile programs 'serious threat' to security: Pentagon chief Other News 08:11
Kazakhstan adds 110 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:28
IMF's Georgieva says private creditors, China need to fully participate in debt relief Other News 06:58
Biden and Democrats raised record $383 million in Sept for White House bid US 06:13
Italy sets new high for coronavirus infections Europe 05:29
Nearly 700,000 children in U.S. test positive for COVID-19 US 04:48
U.S. court agrees to expedite government TikTok app store ban appeal US 04:14
Israel's COVID-19 cases reach 298,500 Israel 03:25
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 57 Russia 02:43
Top U.S. health official Fauci says Trump no longer coronavirus contagious US 02:01
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is important initiative Politics 01:23
Georgia increases import of tea from Azerbaijan Business 00:30
Iran, Russia discuss bilateral trade cooperation Business 00:24
Kazakhstan and Romania discuss strengthening of cultural coop Kazakhstan 00:22
Random coronavirus screenings to restart in Turkey Turkey 00:05
Armenia reveals number of killed servicemen in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 October 23:54
1,431 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 110,039 in total Arab World 14 October 23:20
Footage of Azerbaijani Jabrayil city liberated from occupation unveiled (VIDEO) Politics 14 October 22:43
Presidents of Russia, Turkey discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation Russia 14 October 22:17
UK records nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases with 137 deaths Europe 14 October 22:02
After liberation of Karabakh, Armenian community will live in dignity, peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan, says assistant to Azerbaijani president (VIDEO) Politics 14 October 21:14
UK PM Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out Europe 14 October 20:22
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 14 October 19:55
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 18 Oil&Gas 14 October 19:55
Armenia does not fulfill any condition of Moscow Declaration - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 14 October 19:36
Azerbaijani UAVs not used against civilians - Defense Ministry Politics 14 October 19:22
Azerbaijani Army does not fire on non-military targets - Defense Ministry Politics 14 October 19:11
Unfortunately, int’l pressure on Armenia related to its war crimes - insufficient - Assistant to Azerbaijani first VP Politics 14 October 19:03
Karabakh conflict settlement process can begin when Armenian troops begin to leave occupied Azerbaijani territories - Assistant to president Politics 14 October 18:57
If Armenia’s missile systems not destroyed, then these missiles could reach Baku - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 14 October 18:16
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree to further co-op in space exploration Business 14 October 18:13
Uzbekistan eyes to increase food supplies to Russia Business 14 October 18:10
Turkish export of cement to Morocco spikes in September 2020 Turkey 14 October 18:09
Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone to become perfect commercial zone, says MP Business 14 October 18:07
Iran discloses details of household appliances exports Business 14 October 17:57
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry warns Armenia against targeting civilian settlements Politics 14 October 17:57
IMF says Azerbaijan’s GDP to grow in 2021 Finance 14 October 17:45
Georgia reveals volume of picked grape in Racha region Finance 14 October 17:45
Israel's import of steel from Turkey down Turkey 14 October 17:42
All news