U.S. and Armenia sign strategic partnership commission charter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The United States and Armenia have signed a Strategic Partnership Commission Charter, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

"We're establishing our U.S.-Armenia Strategic Partnership Commission. This commission gives us a framework to expand our bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas: economic matters, security and defense, democracy, justice, inclusion, and people-to-people exchanges. Over these recent years, we've been able to work together, among other things, but significantly on our economic relationship and on our economic cooperation," Blinken stated prior to the signing ceremony.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that the charter spans a wide array of fields including "strengthening economic and energy ties, connectivity, deepening defense and security cooperation, reinforcing democratic institutions, promoting justice and the rule of law, fostering innovation and high technologies, and enhancing people-to-people contacts".

"We appreciate the United States' engagement in promoting a durable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region. We believe that a stable and prosperous South Caucasus is in the interest of all regional actors and the broader international community," the minister noted.