Uzbekistan welcomes UAE’s new investments in green energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. As part of his official visit’s business agenda, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with a delegation from the UAE led by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of major UAE companies, including Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, TAQA Managing Director Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA Water Solutions CEO Ahmed Al Shamsi, and Etihad Water & Electricity Managing Director Yousif Al Ali.

Discussions focused on plans to implement investment projects in Uzbekistan, particularly in green energy, modernization of utility networks, and improving drinking water supply.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration in energy as a driving force of bilateral relations. Highlighting the progress made, he noted that five joint projects worth $1.5 billion have already been launched. In December, a 500-megawatt wind power plant was commissioned in the Navoi region, with several other projects actively under construction.

The president also expressed support for UAE companies' plans to expand existing thermal power plants, modernize low-voltage power grids, and accelerate the development of new hydroelectric plants, energy storage systems, and large-scale solar and wind power facilities across Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted significant opportunities for developing water supply networks and constructing new wastewater treatment facilities through public-private partnerships.