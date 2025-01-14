Armenia, U.S. kick off negotiations on nuclear cooperation agreement - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Armenia and the U.S. have started negotiating on a nuclear cooperation agreement, said Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

He made the remark prior to the signing ceremony of a Strategic Partnership Commission Charter with the U.S. in Washington D.C.

"Armenia remains committed to the peace agenda and its implementation, and to working closely with the U.S. to achieve this shared objective. <...> We commence negotiations on a nuclear cooperation agreement with the U.S., commonly known as the 123 Agreement.

It will provide a framework for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and mark our commitment to peaceful nuclear development under the highest standards of safety, security, and non-proliferation. Looking ahead, we are eager to continue working with the new U.S. Administration to fulfill the ambitious goals outlined in our Strategic Partnership Charter," he said.