U.S. expected to deploy border patrol team in Armenia, Blinken says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The U.S. is expected to deploy a border patrol team in Armenia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced, Trend reports.

He made the remark prior to the signing ceremony of a Strategic Partnership Commission Charter with Armenia in Washington D.C.

"We're also working with Armenia in the realm of security and defense, and in particular to support its efforts to assert its independence and sovereignty over its own territory. Next month, in the coming weeks, we will have a Customs and Border Patrol team travel to Armenia to work with their Armenian counterparts on border security capacity building, strengthening security cooperation, and enhancing Armenia's peacekeeping capabilities," Blinken said.