AMEA Power, Uzbekistan set to expand cooperation in energy and technology sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the heads of several leading companies, including Hussein Al Nowais of AMEA Power, Hassan Jasem Al Nowais of M42, and Shiraz Allan of IFFCO Group, Trend reports.

AMEA Power is a rapidly growing renewable energy company with a portfolio of projects totaling more than 6 gigawatts across 20 countries. M42 is a leader in the healthcare sector, leveraging innovative technologies, while IFFCO Group manages over 100 brands in the food industry.

The discussions focused on advancing joint projects and expanding innovation-driven cooperation between Uzbek and Emirati companies in the fields of energy, healthcare, food production, and innovation.

A dynamic partnership with AMEA Power was highlighted, with particular attention given to accelerating the development of wind power plants, energy storage systems, and high-tech oil and gas manufacturing projects.

Additionally, President Mirziyoyev expressed interest in further strengthening mutual partnerships with M42 in genomics, and with IFFCO Group in the production of ingredients for the food industry and household chemicals.