Iran Materials 15 January 2025 01:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iran's Pezeshkian to visit Tajikistan, Russia for key talks

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. On January 15, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Tajikistan for a state visit, according to the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

During the visit, high-level talks between Tajikistan and Iran will take place, covering a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation.

As part of the visit, several new cooperation agreements are expected to be signed following the discussions. The visit will also include a Trade, Investment, and Tourism Forum between the two countries.

Later this week, President Pezeshkian will travel to Russia, where his meeting with President Putin is scheduled.

The sides are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement on January 17, at the Kremlin. Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced that the agreement includes 47 articles and covers all areas of bilateral cooperation.

