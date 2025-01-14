Saudi Arabia to host fourth International Media Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The fourth International Media Forum of Saudi Arabia will be held in Riyadh from February 19 through February 21, Trend reports.

According to the information, the main focus will be on global media challenges and opportunities to adequately respond to them, as well as the modern media economy. This will involve analyzing the dynamics of the media economy in the developed digital environment and developing strategies for growth and sustainable development.

The event will also discuss ways to forecast the future of the media landscape and the role of creative talent in transforming the sector.

Moreover, the forum will include the Middle East's largest media exhibition, the Future of Media Expo (FOMEX), where the world's major media and technology companies will showcase their innovations. Last year, about 200 companies from 30 countries participated in the exhibition.

The forum will also feature the presentation of the Saudi Arabia Media Forum Award. Those who have distinguished themselves in creating media content will receive this award.

To note, more than 80 panel sessions were held within the framework of the third media forum, which was attended by the heads and delegates of more than 200 organizations and 2,000 speakers, as well as representatives of the mass media. The number of visitors to the exhibition amounted to over 32,000 people.

