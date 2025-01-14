Work to fix technical issue at Shah Deniz ongoing - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Efforts to resolve the technical issue at the Shah Deniz Alpha platform in Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field are ongoing, bp Azerbaijan said in response to Trend’s inquiry.

“At the moment, there are no updates. Work to eliminate the technical issue is still underway,” the company stated.

bp has detected a technical issue in the subsea condensate export line between the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform and the Sangachal terminal.

“For operational reasons, production and export operations from the SDA platform were suspended and the platform has been safely shut down. All people on the platform are safe and there is no environmental impact. All offshore facilities including the SDA platform and the pipeline are also safe,” the company said earlier. “We are currently working to resolve the problem and resume normal operations as quickly as possible.”