President Tokayev invites Nigeria’s Tinubu to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to fostering comprehensive cooperation with Nigeria. President Tinubu expressed readiness to work together to elevate the partnership to a new level.

In this context, President Tokayev extended an invitation to President Tinubu to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit.

The two sides also explored potential areas for collaboration in trade, economic development, transportation and logistics, energy, and agriculture, highlighting the mutual benefits of closer ties between the two nations.