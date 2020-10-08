Azerbaijani, German MFAs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

On October 7, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region.

The German Foreign Minister expressed his deepest concerns on the escalation of tensions in the region and stressed the importance of political dialogue on the matter.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart on the latest tensions in the region, especially Armenia’s deliberate shelling of the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects.

Casualties among the civilian population and destruction of civilian infrastructures as a result of the purposeful targeting by armed forces of Armenia in the Azerbaijani cities located far from the line of contact as well as Armenia's recent attempt to target the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline was brought to the attention of Foreign Minister of Germany.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the implementation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council is necessary for ensuring peace in the region.