Involvement of children by Armenian authorities in hostilities - crime against own people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The involvement of children by the Armenian authorities in hostilities is a crime against their own people, Professor, doctor of the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (South Korea) Rovshan Ibrahimov told Trend.

Ibrahimov was commenting on the video footage disseminated on the Telegram channels that the Armenian authorities, having lost numerous servicemen after two weeks of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region, began to involve children in military operations.

"It is so clear that the Armenian leadership does not think about the future of its people, because if we consider Armenia’s official chronicle, then mainly 19-21-year-olds are killed in the recent battles,” the professor added.

“This is a whole generation, which must start the reproductive process in 3-4 years and have children,” Ibrahimov said. “That is, this and further generations will not have children, as a result, there will be a serious demographic gap.”

“The fact that now the Armenians are also trying to involve underage soldiers in hostilities, in which the Armenian side has no opportunity to win, means that children are simply sent to the slaughter," the professor said.

Ibrahimov emphasized that the authorities that involve children in military actions are ready to make any sacrifices for their vile political goals.

"There is one more moment,” the professor said. “If there are losses among young people and perhaps, this will happen, then Armenian propaganda will widely and loudly shout to the whole world that Azerbaijan is allegedly continuing to destroy the civilians, including children and adolescents.”

“I have no doubt that photographs of these children and adolescents will later appear for propaganda purposes in many media worldwide,” Ibrahimov said. “That is, the Armenian authorities are pursuing a nefarious goal - to tarnish Azerbaijan in the eyes of the whole world.”

Ibrahimov added that international organizations must do their utmost to prevent child casualties.

“In this issue, the role of international organizations, in particular legal ones, plays a huge role,” the professor said.