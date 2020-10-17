We are on victory march, demonstrating adherence to fundamental principles under these circumstances requires a lot of political will, says Azerbaijani president

Politics 17 October 2020 17:06 (UTC+04:00)
We are on victory march, demonstrating adherence to fundamental principles under these circumstances requires a lot of political will, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

We are committed to the fundamental principles, called the Madrid principles because they are in our interests, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in an interview to Turkish NTV TV channel, Trend reports.

“Armenia has already stated that it does not accept these principles. According to the information provided to me, the prime minister of Armenia made a statement yesterday or the day before that they were unacceptable for them. So who is disrupting the process of negotiations? Armenia!” the head of state said.

"Now we are liberating our lands. We are already hoisting our flag on the mountains that surround our cities, we are hoisting them on buildings located in our cities, we are on the victory march. Demonstrating adherence to fundamental principles under these circumstances requires a lot of political will and responsibility. As you have already noted, it is indicated there that five districts are to be returned at the first stage, two more districts at the second and then the future of Nagorno-Karabakh will be discussed. Azerbaijani IDPs should return to Nagorno-Karabakh, including Shusha, because Azerbaijanis accounted for 98 percent of the population of Shusha. They should return to Khankandi, and after that the Azerbaijani and Armenian population should live there together, just like in other parts of Azerbaijan, in Baku and other cities. Our position is this. The position of Armenia is to drive the Azerbaijanis out of there, as they have already done, then not to allow the Azerbaijanis to return, to consolidate the results of the policy of ethnic cleansing there, to raze our historical, religious and cultural monuments to the ground, to erase the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis, and then to Armenianize these lands. This is their approach and this is ours,” Azerbaijani president said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Violence, threats against civilians - unacceptable, says Israeli Ambassador
Violence, threats against civilians - unacceptable, says Israeli Ambassador
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Israel down amid COVID-19
Israel decreases import of Turkish leather goods
Israel decreases import of Turkish leather goods
Loading Bars
Latest
We have created new reality, today, everyone must agree and come to terms with this reality, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:13
It is impossible to send armed forces of another country to Azerbaijan without consent of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:10
We are on victory march, demonstrating adherence to fundamental principles under these circumstances requires a lot of political will, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:06
We are liberating new lands every time, there will be new statements in near future, this will weaken Armenia even more - President Aliyev Politics 17:04
Very soon there will be more good news, great news, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:01
If Armenian people want to know real situation, they should listen to us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 16:59
Timetable for withdrawal of troops from occupied lands must be provided, otherwise, we will go to the end - President Aliyev Politics 16:56
So our approach is to resolve Karabakh conflict by military-political means, says Azerbaijani president Politics 16:53
Turkey must and, I am sure, will play an active role in resolving Karabakh issue - President Aliyev Politics 16:49
Armenia, taking advantage of the ceasefire, launched new attacks on us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 16:47
Azerbaijani Army conducting successful operations every day, says Azerbaijani president Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan reveals volume of goods transported through its section of TRACECA Transport 16:32
Total profit of SOCAR bond holders grows Oil&Gas 16:31
Azerbaijani Armed Forces reserve right to take adequate measures against legitimate military objectives - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 16:30
Metallurgical production in Azerbaijan surges Business 16:26
Support to Azerbaijan from son of Kuwait's ambassador (PHOTO) Society 16:26
Azerbaijani ombudsman conducting mission in Ganja to investigate facts of Armenian attack (PHOTO) Politics 16:26
Fuel, ammunition depots of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 16:21
I am confident that Armenian people will also bring leaders of their criminal junta to justice - President Aliyev Politics 16:17
President Ilham Aliyev: You cling to people, fall at their feet begging for help in stopping Azerbaijan. Get out of our land and we will stop Politics 16:11
Those who ordered to hit Azerbaijani civilians with ballistic missiles gonna pay for it, Turkish Defense Minister says Politics 15:47
In January-September export of leather goods from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreases Turkey 15:46
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 15:46
Azerbaijan confirms 103 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:45
Facts presented by Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh in PACE silences Armenians (VIDEO) Politics 15:45
How one can be an insane beast to give another order on missile attack of civilian quarters of sleeping city? - First VP of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:37
Note of protest sent to Russian MFA in connection with illegal visit of State Duma's member to occupied Azerbaijani territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:32
All responsibility for Ganja tragedy falls on military-political leadership of Armenia - Deputy Prime Minister Politics 15:22
Violence, threats against civilians - unacceptable, says Israeli Ambassador Politics 15:18
Photos from scene against silence of international community - aftermath of Armenian terrorist attack in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 15:16
Azerbaijan reduces oil products production Oil&Gas 15:11
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 15:11
Azerbaijan Social Services Agency announces tender for purchase of stationery Tenders 15:05
Turkish exports of leather goods to Morocco drops Turkey 15:04
Rocket and artillery strikes inflicted on positions of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 14:49
Number people death from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 30,000 Society 14:48
Another insurance company to be liquidated in Azerbaijan Business 14:48
Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed Politics 14:42
Azerbaijan lowers oil export volume via BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 14:41
Armenian claims on recognizing puppet regime in occupied Azerbaijani territories by Italian Milan city's council - another provocation, Azerbaijani MoD says Politics 14:39
Uzbekistan allocates funds for dev't of social and industrial infrastructure Finance 14:33
President Ilham Aliyev: Military-political leadership of Armenia are criminals and we will punish these criminals Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan raises gas exports via BTE pipeline Oil&Gas 14:29
Turkmenistan working to improve financial capabilities of its citizens Finance 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Where do so many weapons and hardware come from to poor Armenia? Politics 14:12
Georgia reports 958 new coronavirus cases, 214 recoveries Georgia 14:11
Azerbaijani President: Fuzuli operation and other operations will be included in military books Politics 14:11
Number of civilian casualties in Azerbaijani Ganja from new Armenian missile attack named Politics 14:10
Victorious Azerbaijani Army able to cope with this glorious mission - President Aliyev Politics 14:02
President Aliyev named some of Armenian equipment destroyed, taken as booty in recent days Politics 13:56
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues increase Finance 13:51
SOCAR reveals 3Q2020 drilling, processing performance Oil&Gas 13:50
Azerbaijani citizens increase purchase of real estate in Turkey Turkey 13:50
Attacking civilian targets with SCUD missiles - what happens when your army desperate, defeated - says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Day when Azerbaijani flag to be hoisted in Shusha and Khankendi is not far - Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
Large contingent of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 13:35
Division among Armenian Armed Forces - military volunteers leaving their positions (VIDEO) Politics 13:28
World Bank forecasts growth of Azerbaijani consumer market in coming years Finance 13:24
Foreign trade turnover between Republic of Bashkortostan and Azerbaijan up Business 13:21
Assistant to Azerbaijani president to arrive in Ganja with diplomatic corps, military attaches Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Iranian embassy strongly condemned Armenian attack on Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices going up Finance 13:06
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya opens tender for turnkey construction Tenders 13:00
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy LED screen via tender Tenders 13:00
Russian expert says OSCE MG members' impartiality on Karabakh conflict essential Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
Exports of leather goods from Turkey to Tajikistan increase Turkey 12:48
All calls, appeals of Armenia to CSTO have no ground - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:48
Number of houses destroyed by Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja revealed (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:48
Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages because of Armenian attacks Politics 12:46
Turkey's leather goods exports to Pakistan decline Turkey 12:38
Armenian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed - MoD Politics 12:35
Article covering Armenian missile attack on Ganja published by The Guardian Politics 12:29
Russia reduces imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 12:21
Turkmenistan increasing its urea exports Oil&Gas 12:21
Iran's Sirjan Jahan Steel Company announces its production data Business 12:20
Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan Business 12:19
Russia’s Transmashholding to deliver diesel locomotives to Turkmenistan Transport 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev: We are responding to them on battlefield, we are avenging and will continue to avenge deaths of innocent civilians on battlefield Politics 12:18
Azerbaijani MFA condemns visit of Russian MP to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 12:06
S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 12:01
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 17 Uzbekistan 11:59
Uzbekistan reveals reserve volumes of main agricultural products Uzbekistan 11:56
Export of leather goods from Turkey to Ukraine decreases Turkey 11:55
Temporary operational headquarters established in Ganja Politics 11:53
Azerbaijani NGOs Appeal to UN Security Council, Secretary General Politics 11:51
Prosecutor General's Office raises criminal case for new strike of Armenia on Ganja city Politics 11:47
Armenian missile strike damages secondary school in Azerbaijani Ganja (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:42
State flag of Azerbaijan raised over border outposts liberated from occupation Politics 11:41
Fraternal Azerbaijan responds to this brutality on battlefield - Turkish Defense Ministry Politics 11:40
Uzbekistan, Israel in talks over expanding innovation infrastructure in Uzbekistan ICT 11:35
Measures on eliminating damage caused by the Armenian Armed Forces to civilian objects begin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:26
Colonel of Armenian Armed Forces, head of engineering service neutralized Politics 11:13
To be silent on actions of Armenia means to be accomplice of these crimes, says Turkish FM Politics 11:08
Turkmenistan prepares joint action plan with UNESCO for following years Business 11:07
Azerbaijan avenges attack on Ganja: Large number of Armenian forces, equipment destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 11:06
Missiles fired at Mingachevir intercepted by air defense forces - General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Politics 11:02
Response to political leadership of Armenia for terror in Ganja to be harsh - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Politics 11:01
ID card of teenager found among debris of destruction in Azerbaijani Ganja, says assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:00
Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan: Videos staged by Armenians - provocative Society 10:58
Up to 300 servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces left their positions without permission Politics 10:52
All news