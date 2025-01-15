Azerbaijani MFA responds to US Embassy's statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The legitimate court decision regarding Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was made based on irrefutable evidence in the case, and any foreign interference in the judicial process is unacceptable, said Aykhan Hajizada, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, in response to a post by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Interestingly, the same types of tax fraud and financial crimes are punished much more harshly in the US, with prison sentences of up to thirty years, so it is surprising that there is dissatisfaction with the punishments imposed for such crimes in other countries," the publication reads.

The spokesperson emphasized that such statements are based on political interests rather than the defense of the rule of law.