Armenia grossly violates all laws – Azerbaijani major general (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia grossly violates all laws, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov said.

Mahmudov made the remark at the briefing at ADA University, Trend reports on Oct. 19.

“Abusing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Armenian side is again trying to prepare its troops and re-occupy those territories that have already been liberated by Azerbaijan,” the major general added.

“After the agreement on the second humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Armenian side again launched attacks in the direction of Jabrayil, Hadrut and in other directions on the night of October 18,” Mahmudov said.

“The Armenians wanted to re-occupy the liberated territories, using missiles, heavy artillery and aircraft,” Mahmudov said. “But the Azerbaijani army stopped these attempts, the Armenian SU-25 attack aircraft was shot down.”

“The entire front is controlled by the Azerbaijani army,” Mahmudov said.