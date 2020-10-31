We are restoring justice and implementing UN Security Council resolutions which were on paper for 27 years - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

We are restoring justice and we are implementing the UN Security Council resolutions which were on paper for 27 years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to German ARD TV channel, Trend reports.

Commenting on “When we were there in this area, among us the question came up. Why actually is Karabakh so important for Azerbaijan? I mean, is there a kind of resource or is it just symbolic?”, the head of state said: “Alsace and Lorraine, is it important for you? Bavaria, is it important for you? Or Rhine-Westphalia? It is our land, our territory, internationally recognized. It is not a matter of resources. We have main resources here in Baku. It is a matter of justice, it is a matter of national pride and it is a matter of international law. International law and the whole international community recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. And we are restoring justice and we are implementing the UN Security Council resolutions which were on paper for 27 years.”