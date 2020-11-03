Use of white phosphorus by Armenia contradicts int'l convention - Azerbaijani president's aide
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
The use of white phosphorus contradicts the international convention to which Armenia is a party, and therefore it is obliged not to use such weapons, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
According to Hajiyev, the use of white phosphorus by Armenia can harm civilian facilities, therefore the international community should condemn this.
Despite the fact that white phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, it is poisonous to humans, stressed Hajiyev.
