After we liberate our territory, Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh will live much better - President Aliyev

After we liberate the territory from these criminal gangs which occupied our territory, Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh will live much better, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“I said many times and I think what I say. I keep the words that after we liberate the territory from these criminal gangs which occupied our territory, Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh will live much better. They will have more salaries because the salaries in Azerbaijan are higher. More pensions, because pensions in Azerbaijan is three times higher than in Armenia. They will have all the social protection. We will invest in those areas largely. They will get rid of poverty,” the head of state said.