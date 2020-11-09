Turkish political support to Azerbaijan has always been here - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Turkish political support to Azerbaijan has always been here, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“If you follow the chronology of the conflict, so, this statement started hours after Armenia attacked us and we pushed back. But Turkish political support to Azerbaijan has always been here. It is not just like it happened all of a sudden. It has always been like that. Why the conflict started? I can tell you because Armenia wanted to disrupt negotiations. They launched an attack on us on 12 July, on the state border, and they entered our territory, we had to push back. And that clash lasted four days. And we stopped after we pushed them back from Azerbaijan and we did not cross the state border. Then in the middle of August, they sent a sabotage group, which crossed the line of contact, and the head of that group was detained, he confessed that they were planning terror acts against civilians. And then they started to shell our cities on the 27th of September, and we had the first victims in the early hours, maybe early minutes among civilians and among our military servicemen. They shelled us with heavy artillery. So, that’s how it started,” the head of state said.