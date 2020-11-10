Armenian PM surrenders, adopting Azerbaijani president's conditions

Politics 10 November 2020 12:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.10

Trend:

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was forced to declare his surrender, having accepted the conditions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev , Trend reports on Nov.10.

Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, in response to prolonged provocations and new aggressive plans of Armenia, as well as with the aim of liberating the country's territories from occupation, the Azerbaijani army, starting from September 27, began its victorious march and achieved significant success in a short time.

During the 44-day military campaign, the Azerbaijani army liberated from occupation 5 cities, 4 settlements, 286 villages, a large number of the country's strategic heights.

On November 8, after 28 years of separation, the Azerbaijani people liberated the city of Shusha from occupation, which has a symbolic meaning for the people of Azerbaijan. Military experts, and the Armenians themselves, admit that control over Shusha is control over all of Karabakh. Immediately after the liberation of Shusha, on November 9, President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of 71 villages, one village and 8 strategic heights. The liberation of Shusha completely disarmed Armenia, deprived it of the opportunity to maneuver, and all attempts to further deceive the Armenian and world community lost their meaning. The country had no choice but to surrender.

The statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the prime minister of Armenia is unambiguously regarded as the surrender of Yerevan. The president of Azerbaijan several times, including in the last interview with the BBC, stated that if Armenia undertakes a commitment to withdraw its troops within a certain time frame, Azerbaijan will cease the hostilities.

In a joint statement, Armenia has undertaken to withdraw its armed forces from the territory of Aghdam, Kelbajar and Lachin districts within 20 days. Ultimately, Azerbaijan achieved the liberation of the remaining three large districts from occupation without loss. The input of Russian and Turkish peacekeepers and the withdrawal of Armenian military units will be carried out simultaneously.

The deployment period for a limited contingent of the Russian Armed Forces is 5 years.

President Ilham Aliyev has always stated that, as a large regional state, Turkey should participate in the process of resolving the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Turkey will actively participate in the mission to monitor the ceasefire regime. The participation of the Turkish military in this process shows that any steps directed against Azerbaijan will be suppressed.

The head of state has also always stated that Azerbaijan has never carried out military operations against the civilian population, and, unlike Armenia, does not intend to carry out ethnic cleansing.

Azerbaijan at all levels declared that it is a supporter of the peaceful coexistence of Azerbaijanis and Armenians. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that Azerbaijanis and Armenians live in peace in various countries. Azerbaijan has always stood for the peaceful coexistence of both Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The significance of the process is that the blockade of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Region of Azerbaijan is being lifted. The Russian side undertakes to create a corridor between Nakhchivan and the rest of Azerbaijan through the territory of Armenia.

As a result of the hostilities, the myth of the ‘invincibility’ of its army created by Armenia was destroyed. It will take years from Armenia and its armed forces to recover.

Azerbaijan, using the most modern weapons, with minimal losses, in a short time destroyed all the military equipment of Armenia, inflicted maximum damage on its armed forces’ manpower. The Azerbaijani army, having fulfilled the mission of liberating the country's territories with high professionalism, made serious changes to the doctrine of warfare. The implementation of the plan to liberate Shusha city in difficult conditions is a brilliant page in the military history of Azerbaijan.

Armenia, using all its possibilities, including through its protectors, tried in every possible way to force Azerbaijan to stop hostilities. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, having shown a firm will, having withstood strong pressure, hasn’t abandoned his principled position. His numerous interviews to foreign media ruined plans and nullified all efforts of the Armenians around the world and their defenders to create an advantage in the media online.

The plans of Armenia and the Armenian lobby to legitimize the occupation failed. A completely new situation has been created in the region that meets the interests of Azerbaijan.

