Azerbaijan carries out major reforms in prosecutor's offices

Politics 11 February 2021 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan carries out major reforms in prosecutor's offices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Elchin Mehidyev - Trend:

Major reforms have been carried out in the prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan, Fuad Alasgarov, Head of the department for work with law enforcement agencies of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Alasgarov noted that reforms in the prosecutor's offices are carried out systematically.

“The year 2020 was glorious in the history of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander, the country's army liberated the territories previously occupied by Armenia. During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the prosecutor's office also coped with their tasks with dignity,” said the department's head.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan, Russia to focus on boosting mutual trade as COVID restrictions are lifted
Kazakhstan, Russia to focus on boosting mutual trade as COVID restrictions are lifted
Indonesia twofold decreases imports from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19
Indonesia twofold decreases imports from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom names auction date to sell its solar subsidiaries
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom names auction date to sell its solar subsidiaries
Loading Bars
Latest
Final consultations held on establishing International Day of Turkic Language (PHOTOS) Politics 12:43
Kazakhstan, Russia to focus on boosting mutual trade as COVID restrictions are lifted Business 12:41
Volume of SOCAR's aviation fuel imports to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 12:39
Turkmenistan working on standardization of industrial safety Finance 12:39
Iran's Marjan Petrochemical Company boosts its production to maximum Oil&Gas 12:38
Indonesia twofold decreases imports from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 12:35
World Bank presents program to support entrepreneurship of women in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:32
Georgia reports 557 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.11 Georgia 12:27
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for repair work Tenders 12:24
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom names auction date to sell its solar subsidiaries Oil&Gas 12:23
Vehicles privatized through new state property auction in Azerbaijan Business 12:21
President Ilham Aliyev played key role in Azerbaijan's military victory - Russian expert Politics 12:14
Azerbaijani State Tax Service's transfers to state budget surpass projected volume Finance 12:12
Activities of industrial enterprises in Iran restored Business 12:12
ADB raises funds to expand mortgage lending operations in Kazakhstan Finance 12:08
Uzbek energy ministry projects launch of solar power plant in Navoi region Oil&Gas 12:07
Iran restores its tea plantations in northern provinces Business 12:06
Azerbaijani state budget revenues from renting state property exceed forecast Finance 11:46
Southern Gas Corridor brings affordable Azerbaijani gas, improves energy security Oil&Gas 11:41
Uzbekistan to begin preparations for COVID-19 vaccination Uzbekistan 11:38
Georgia's export of vegetables down year-on-year Business 11:37
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy office equipment Tenders 11:36
Russia considers supporting Uzbekistan in increasing hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 11:36
Georgia sees increase in fruit exports Business 11:35
AstraZeneca forecasts 2021 growth after fourth-quarter sales beat Europe 11:31
Kazakhstan reaches agreements with new contractor on world-scale polyethylene project Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijan carries out major reforms in prosecutor's offices Politics 11:24
Turkmenistan exceeds its annual pension insurance contribution plan Finance 11:22
Turkmenistan exceeds planned revenues for state budget in 2020 Finance 11:14
Japanese int’l agency eyes using its tech in Uzbekistan’s agriculture sector Uzbekistan 11:08
Azerbaijan's MoD to observe final stage of 'Winter Exercises - 2021' in Turkey Politics 11:01
Hollywood singer Mary Millben expresses faith in PM Modi, supports Indian farmers Other News 10:52
Prices for gold, silver down in Azerbaijan Finance 10:50
Turkey's MoD shares footage from Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises (VIDEO) Politics 10:36
Kazakh ministry presents new package of anti-crisis measures to support business Business 10:32
Ukraine looking at defence purchases from India Other News 10:31
Prices on Azerbaijani oil slightly increase Finance 10:29
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation to host first national online festival Society 10:24
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gurdlar village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:24
Romania hopes to be among SOCAR’s priorities in Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe Oil&Gas 10:11
‘Madagascar wants to deepen defence relations with India’ Other News 10:10
Iranian currency rates for February 11 Finance 10:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 11 Finance 10:10
Iran and Ukraine to develop economic ties further Business 10:09
PM Modi speaks to Trudeau, assures support to Canada's vaccination efforts Other News 10:08
Romania prioritizes attracting foreign investments in dev’t of Black Sea energy sources Oil&Gas 09:59
ROMGAZ, TRANSGAZ seeking efficient ways of co-op with SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:55
Afghanistan thanks India for sending 5 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses Other News 09:54
Romania offers its infrastructure for future stages of Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 09:51
Iran starts water transfer from Persian Gulf to Kerman Province Business 09:49
Conspiracies hatched to defame Indian tea, yoga too: PM Narendra Modi Other News 09:48
Oil drops after strong rally, demand hopes limit losses Oil&Gas 09:44
Rouhani defends Iranian government's economic agenda Business 09:44
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 11 Uzbekistan 09:36
ULTRA Technologies automates some technical solutions for business sectors Economy 09:02
Azerbaijan’s Aztelecom company opens tender to buy fiber optic line connectors Tenders 09:02
Azerbaijan’s production of diesel fuel down in 2020 Oil&Gas 09:02
Kazakhstan, Latvia trade down amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 09:01
Brazil nears 235,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 08:51
Xi calls for re-establishment of China-U.S. dialogue mechanisms Other News 08:25
Romanian energy minister: Plans to expand Southern Gas Corridor are of particular importance (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
WHO reports over 334,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 07:29
Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps US 06:58
France reports 25,387 new COVID-19 cases, 296 deaths Europe 06:14
Russia, Iranian health ministries sign cooperation plan for 2021-2022 Russia 05:35
Unified transit permit to expand TRACECA cargo turnover under consideration Economy 05:01
Turkey's COVID-19 cases reach 2,556,837 Turkey 04:23
UK PM urges most vulnerable to get coronavirus vaccines Europe 03:39
Baku Stock Exchange's authorized capital grows multifold Finance 03:01
Iran produces uranium metal, IAEA says, in latest breach of deal Nuclear Program 02:31
Fed's Powell calls for broad national drive to full employment US 01:59
Israel registers 5,725 new COVID-19 cases, 708,827 in total Israel 01:23
In response to Myanmar coup, Biden signs order for sanctions on generals, businesses Other News 00:43
Demineralized water production unit launched at Uzbekistan GTL plant Oil&Gas 00:12
Azerbaijan achieves record growth of excise receipts from non-oil sector in 2020 - Minister Oil&Gas 00:10
Austria decreases petroleum oils import from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 00:08
U.S. State Department expects Blinken and Turkish minister to chat, but says policy on S-400 unchanged US 00:02
Turkey plans to vaccinate 13 million by March against COVID-19 Turkey 10 February 23:35
In 2020, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade volume dropped by 19% Kyrgyzstan 10 February 23:31
Iran-Oman to expand trade ties Business 10 February 23:29
Georgia and Korea sign agreement on air traffic Georgia 10 February 23:28
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccine use amid concerns over efficacy against virus variant Other News 10 February 23:01
BioNTech starts COVID-19 vaccine production at new facility in Germany Europe 10 February 22:39
White House forecasts delay for first Biden budget proposal, citing Trump US 10 February 22:14
UK records another 13,013 coronavirus cases, 1,001 deaths Europe 10 February 21:37
ADB to fund construction of first solar power plant on Azerbaijan's Boyukshor Lake Oil&Gas 10 February 21:06
ASAN Task system to ensure systematic, efficient, and coordinated work of institutions Economy 10 February 21:00
Baku branch of National Bank of Pakistan improves volume of total assets in 2020 Finance 10 February 20:28
CoronaVac vaccine is safe, well-tolerated in older adults, study finds Society 10 February 20:27
Liabilities of Baku branch of National Bank of Pakistan increase in 2020 Finance 10 February 20:17
Azerbaijani parliament holds meeting on environmental situation in liberated lands Politics 10 February 20:02
Several more civilians who illegally traveled to liberated Azerbaijani lands detained (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10 February 20:02
Trade balance of Azerbaijan with Israel for 2020 remains positive Business 10 February 19:39
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues in 2020 exceed projected figures Finance 10 February 19:16
Baku to host 7th meeting of ministers within Advisory Council on Southern Gas Corridor soon Oil&Gas 10 February 19:13
Awareness of Georgian products in EU market significantly increases Business 10 February 19:12
Import of technologies for Iran's oil sector - necessary - Iranian expert Oil&Gas 10 February 18:53
Georgian microfinance institutions see record profit in 2020 Finance 10 February 18:53
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zilanli village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 February 18:40
"Georgian Post" to be privatized Business 10 February 18:32
All news