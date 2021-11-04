Global Baku Forum will be of great benefit - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim (UPDATE)

Politics 4 November 2021 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Details added, first version posted 10:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Global Baku Forum will be of great benefit, Former Prime Minister of Turkey, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), MP Binali Yildirim told reporters on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

“I believe that this forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, which brought together high-level politicians who came from all over the world, will be of great benefit. As you know, the first anniversary of the victory in the second Karabakh war is celebrated in four days. Azerbaijan, continuing a fair struggle, liberated its lands, which had been under occupation for 30 years. New realities have emerged in the South Caucasus after 30 years of occupation. One of our main goals is to jointly develop this region," he said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Truck collides with passenger bus in Baku (PHOTO)
Truck collides with passenger bus in Baku (PHOTO)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years
Indian gov't says 75 pct of stolen heritage returned during last seven years
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan fully implemented UN resolutions, which remained on paper for 27 years – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:46
Iranian currency rates for November 4 Finance 10:45
Azerbaijan exported more than 14 bcm of gas via SGC over 10 months of 2021 – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:40
Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss Europe 10:39
As chairman of NAM, Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to over 30 countries – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:37
44-day second Karabakh war showed that sooner or later justice prevails – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:29
Global Baku Forum to provide opportunity to discuss urgent issues – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:23
Currently, situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under control – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10:21
SOCAR Georgia Gas to invest in new local project Georgia 10:21
Global Baku Forum will be of great benefit - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 10:17
President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" (PHOTO) Politics 10:04
Azerbaijan - country paying great attention to economic, social, social events – Turkish MP Politics 10:01
Work underway to open Zangazur corridor - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim Politics 09:43
Iran and Switzerland trade ties drop to a minimum - Chamber of Commerce Business 09:36
Turkey discloses volume of cargo traffic via local Iskenderun port for 9M2021 Turkey 09:32
Value of Turkish-made cement export to Azerbaijan up in October 2021 Turkey 09:31
Oil slips further as Iran nuclear talks set to resume Oil&Gas 09:29
North Korea can produce more uranium than current rate World 08:45
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
1,396 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:44
Democrat Murphy narrowly wins re-election as governor of U.S. state of New Jersey US 07:09
Oil extends decline after Iran, world powers set date for nuclear talks World 06:18
Carbon levels are rising again after brief COVID drop World 05:36
Eric Adams announces victory in NYC mayoral election US 05:07
Macron in final toast to Merkel: 'you kept Europe united' Europe 04:21
'Intentional deceit': French ambassador slams Canberra over AUKUS deal Europe 03:36
Bird flu prevention zone declared across UK Europe 02:53
Liverpool claimed their place in the Champions League knockout stages as Group B winners World 02:16
Talks on reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal to resume Nov. 29 Nuclear Program 01:28
Champions League: Benzema sinks Shakhtar while Milan are on the brink Other News 00:44
Chronicles of Victory: November 4, 2020 Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan pays great attention to development of districts - Analysis Politics 00:01
Pakistan announces over 700-mln-USD food relief package to mitigate recent price hike World 3 November 23:37
Georgian president pledges to never pardon Saakashvili Georgia 3 November 22:54
Two books about Nizami Ganjavi presented within VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 3 November 22:16
Joint effort needed to combat COVID-19 pandemic - Kerry Kennedy Azerbaijan 3 November 21:45
Pakistan removes Iran from COVID-19 travel restrictions list Iran 3 November 21:38
Hope that very fruitful discussions will be held within framework of Global Baku Forum - former vice president of World Bank Politics 3 November 21:30
Over 3,300 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in Almaty within 2 months Kazakhstan 3 November 21:28
Despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, Baku is developing and improving - former President of Latvia Politics 3 November 21:05
Azerbaijan, Dubai Future Foundation sign memorandum of understanding (PHOTO) Economy 3 November 20:54
Increased gas tariffs in Georgia to cripple agricultural sector Georgia 3 November 20:04
Price indexes of financial sector at Uzbek stock exchange rise on Nov. 3 Uzbekistan 3 November 19:31
Uzbekistan reveals volume of foreign investments and loans for 9M2021 Uzbekistan 3 November 19:09
Board members, founders of Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society congratulate President Ilham Aliyev Politics 3 November 19:01
President Ilham Aliyev voices initiative to declare amnesty due to November 8 - Victory Day Politics 3 November 18:49
Citizens can get fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 3 November 18:49
Uzbekistan shares data on GRP per capita in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 3 November 18:41
Georgian maritime export turnover increases Georgia 3 November 18:27
Georgia reveals most used transport for importing goods Georgia 3 November 18:26
Uzbekistan developing main directions of monetary policy Uzbekistan 3 November 18:25
Uzbekistan expects improvements in macroeconomic development in 2022 Uzbekistan 3 November 18:23
Progress on Green Climate Fund-supported RES project in Kazakhstan unveiled Oil&Gas 3 November 18:22
Turkmen consortium opens tender to buy fire-fighting equipment Tenders 3 November 18:21
Kazakhstan notes increase in livestock production Business 3 November 18:21
Azerbaijan to develop new tools for financing small, medium businesses until 2023 Economy 3 November 18:20
VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 18:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 6 Oil&Gas 3 November 18:19
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 18:13
Iran’s PMO sees increase in cargo movements in Bushehr port Transport 3 November 18:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (VIDEO) Politics 3 November 18:03
Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes need for rapid delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 3 November 17:58
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 3 November 17:48
Launch of 3+3 format would help to increase trust in interstate relations - Russian MFA Politics 3 November 17:45
Turkish companies in Georgia begin exports to EU Georgia 3 November 17:42
Turkmengas to purchase general plant equipment, electrotechnical goods via tender Tenders 3 November 17:42
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 3 November 17:37
Passenger transportation via Iran's Ahvaz International Airport declines Transport 3 November 17:37
Turkmenistan limits use of several ozone-depleting organic substances Turkmenistan 3 November 17:26
Gas price in Europe surpasses $900 per 1,000 cubic meters first since October 28 Europe 3 November 17:20
Turkmenistan, Russia agree on co-op in seismology field Business 3 November 17:20
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 partners in Americas unveiled Business 3 November 17:18
Discussion of project for building nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 3 November 17:18
Victory of national unity and solidarity in the 44-day Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Politics 3 November 17:14
Putin plans no contacts on OPEC+ issue so far - Kremlin Russia 3 November 16:48
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reveals trade volume of government securities Kazakhstan 3 November 16:39
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 3 November 16:37
Expansion of Southern Gas Corridor generally needed – US expert Oil&Gas 3 November 16:35
Marriott rides leisure travel demand to offset Delta drag US 3 November 16:23
Azerbaijani official reveals number of houses damaged in Tartar during second Karabakh war Society 3 November 16:05
Belarus proposes to prepare roadmap for further co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 3 November 15:49
Capitalization of Kazakhstan’s stock market up ICT 3 November 15:49
PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in Glasgow; holds talks on bilateral ties, Covid and climate change Other News 3 November 15:37
Indian biotech startup reports early cancer detection breakthrough Other News 3 November 15:36
Uzbekistan extends privileges on cement imports for 2022 Uzbekistan 3 November 15:31
Iran sees increases in exports Business 3 November 15:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 3 November 15:11
Azerbaijan confirms 2,256 more COVID-19 cases, 2,208 recoveries Society 3 November 15:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 3 Society 3 November 14:59
Turkmen Education Ministry prolongs tender for drip irrigation system Tenders 3 November 14:59
Kazakhstan discloses amount of insurance premiums transferred for reinsurance Finance 3 November 14:57
Iran records decrease in imports Business 3 November 14:53
Israel's central bank urges government to meet looming budget deadline Israel 3 November 14:46
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe disclosed Oil&Gas 3 November 14:35
European LNG imports to decline amid market tightness Oil&Gas 3 November 14:30
Iran increases import of essential goods Business 3 November 14:23
Iran shares data on transit of goods by trucks through country Transport 3 November 14:07
U.S. backs new effort to issue green bonds -Treasury chief Yellen US 3 November 14:06
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange up after weeks of downward trend Finance 3 November 14:03
Iran's Cement Industry Association talks about possible outage of electricity in winter Oil&Gas 3 November 14:00
All news