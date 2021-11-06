Olzhas Suleimenov congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Trend:
People's writer, famous poet and public figure of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.
