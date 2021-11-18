Events on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan show that situation is still unstable -Putin (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The events on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan show that the situation in the region is still unstable and the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is required as a guarantor of stability in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 18 at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The president stressed that the role of Russian diplomacy is increasing in making further efforts to settle disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in restoring economic ties in South Caucasus and transport corridors.

“I think that the prospects are not bad,” the president said. “All regional countries, including Russia, are interested in the long-term settlement of these problems.”