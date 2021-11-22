US pleased to see tension between Iran and Azerbaijan defused

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The US is pleased to see the tension between Iran and Azerbaijan has defused, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters, Trend reports.

“We monitor the situation very closely. We were very concerned when we saw the tensions. Azerbaijan is the only country in the world that borders Russia and Iran. This creates a very challenging situation sometimes. We were pleased to see that the situation has defused. It seems to be going back more normally. It seems Iran has taken some steps that were not productive to maintain good relationship with Azerbaijan and changed its course,” said the ambassador.

Litzenberger noted that the US very much want to see stable borders for Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijani customs and border officials have more than doubled the cease of smuggled drugs this year, or over the last year. They have been using equipment provided by the US. We’ve had a very robust program to help Azerbaijan protect and secure its borders through large scanners. We’ve been able to greatly support and expand the capacity of Azerbaijani customs and border officials to control their borders. We’ve also been working to do that on the Caspian Sea to help Azerbaijan secure its critical energy infrastructure, offshore oil platforms. We are directly supporting Azerbaijan’s ability to control and defend its borders. That’s in our interest,” he added.