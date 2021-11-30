Helicopter crashed while landing at Garaheybat training center – Azerbaijani State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed while landing at the Garaheybat training center on Nov. 30, head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said, Trend reports.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flight at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.