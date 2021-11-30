Helicopter crashed while landing at Garaheybat training center – Azerbaijani State Border Service

Politics 30 November 2021 20:00 (UTC+04:00)
Helicopter crashed while landing at Garaheybat training center – Azerbaijani State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed while landing at the Garaheybat training center on Nov. 30, head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev said, Trend reports.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flight at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan to develop single mobile app for various types of insurance – Central Bank
Azerbaijan to develop single mobile app for various types of insurance – Central Bank
German companies sign contracts with Azerbaijan in railway construction
German companies sign contracts with Azerbaijan in railway construction
Georgia to replace damaged buildings – Mayor of Tbilisi
Georgia to replace damaged buildings – Mayor of Tbilisi
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Pakistan seeking to increase trade routes on border with Iran Iran 21:21
UN Resident Coordinator expresses condolences over military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan Politics 21:02
Any outside influence as cause of helicopter crash out of question - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service Politics 20:55
Coordination Headquarters holds another meeting in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prosecutor General talks investigation, following helicopter crash Politics 20:49
Former Turkish PM expresses condolences over helicopter crash in Azerbaijan Politics 20:35
French ambassador expresses condolences over crash of military helicopter in Azerbaijan Politics 20:30
UK's Ambassador expresses condolences over crash of military helicopter in Azerbaijan Politics 20:28
Organization of Turkic States expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to helicopter crash Politics 20:28
Israeli ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash Politics 20:19
Iranian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash Politics 20:15
Helicopter crashed while landing at Garaheybat training center – Azerbaijani State Border Service Politics 20:00
Status of martyr to be assigned to those killed in plane crash in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 19:57
Turkish President Erdogan holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:54
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva give instructions on burial of those killed in helicopter crash Politics 19:51
Witnesses of helicopter crash being questioned in Azerbaijan – First Deputy Prosecutor General Politics 19:51
Turkish Minister of National Defense expresses condolences to Azerbaijani Defense Minister Politics 19:33
Flight recorder of crashed military helicopter found in Azerbaijan Society 19:32
Pakistani companies may partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO) Economy 19:21
Iran looks to boost its energy trade through Economic Cooperation Organization Business 18:51
Iran's ties with Economic Cooperation Organization to boost country's cargo transit Business 18:43
Azerbaijan excludes any outside interference following deadly helicopter crash Politics 18:29
IRENEX shares data on sales of Iranol Oil Company Oil&Gas 17:56
Gas swap agreement is mutually beneficial for Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan - experts Oil&Gas 17:56
ICIEC Signs MOU with Japan's Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) Other News 17:51
Israel's Bezeq Q3 profit up, raises full year outlook Israel 17:49
Iran seeks to boost trade ties with Turkmenistan Business 17:49
Pakistan expects $3 billion reserves deposit from Saudi in days Arab World 17:46
Iran eyes to commission 12 new metro stations in Tehran Business 17:45
Oxford University says no evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron Europe 17:24
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery reduces crude oil imports Oil&Gas 17:24
Iran remains optimistic about Vienna nuclear talks Nuclear Program 17:23
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold phone talk Politics 17:19
Turkmenistan's crude oil supplies to Turkey down Oil&Gas 17:16
Azerbaijan's oil export volume down in 10M2021 Oil&Gas 17:06
Footage from crash scene of military helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Fire Service (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:04
U.S. Int'l Development Finance Corporation provides financing to Bank of Georgia for SMEs support Georgia 17:02
Kazakhstan boosts crude oil exports to Turkey Oil&Gas 16:59
Iran's president to speak before parliament Politics 16:56
Kazakhstan increases trade with Turkey over 9M2021 Business 16:54
Use of Sputnik Light as booster jab for all vaccines approved in UAE Russia 16:54
Cargo transportation via internal waters up in Kazakhstan Transport 16:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of sold foreign currency Finance 16:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,678 more COVID-19 cases, 1,934 recoveries Society 16:37
Azerbaijan opens criminal case on crash of military helicopter of State Border Service Society 16:31
Iran extends condolences to Azerbaijan over military helicopter crash Politics 16:30
Turkey talks ongoing support in demining Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 16:25
Azerbaijan reveals names of dead and wounded in military helicopter crash Politics 16:23
Iran beats sets new domestic record regarding transit of goods Transport 16:22
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to families of those killed in crash of military helicopter of State Border Service Politics 16:16
Georgian, Ukrainian, and Moldovan PMs hold meeting in Brussels Georgia 16:02
Alliance Logistics talks potential of Zangazur corridor in increasing goods transit via Azerbaijan Transport 15:58
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals amount of construction work done for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 15:57
Volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP disclosed Economy 15:50
Several Azerbaijani organizations address citizens on omicron coronavirus variant Society 15:47
It is important to cooperate with such partners as Azerbaijan - Head of EU Delegation Economy 15:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 30 Society 15:44
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company to buy batteries via tender Tenders 15:34
Azerbaijan unveils numbers of mine incidents due to illegal entry into liberated lands Society 15:26
Turkish MoD expresses condolences to Azerbaijan on military helicopter crash victims Politics 15:26
Russia, Italy discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 15:23
Georgian Government to co-op with private sector – Business Association Georgia 15:21
UK health chief says no indication of Omicron wave so far Europe 15:05
SOCAR Turkey forecasts growth in its total revenues for 2021 Oil&Gas 15:01
Webinar conference held for youth from Central Asia (PHOTO) Society 15:00
Export prices of Georgian apples increase Georgia 14:54
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee comments on alleged reduction of $300 limit for orders from abroad Economy 14:54
Kazakhstan sees increase in pension savings Finance 14:53
Volume of loans issued by private banks of Uzbekistan increases over year Uzbekistan 14:53
Iran shares import data Business 14:47
Money transfers via Kazakhstan National Bank's payment systems down Finance 14:47
Iran increases sale of state assets Business 14:47
Nepal unveils first shock table facility built with Indian aid Other News 14:45
Non-OPEC crude oil supply to continue upward trend by 2023 Oil&Gas 14:37
Iran eyes manufacturing goods in Syria, exporting final products to third countries Business 14:36
Azerbaijan to launch social package in 2022 – minister Economy 14:28
UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asia buyers in Feb Arab World 14:20
Azerbaijani president signs order to erect monument to famous poet in Baku Politics 14:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives Pakistani Defense Production Minister (VIDEO) Politics 14:18
Azerbaijan repairs Shaki ferry ship at Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard Transport 14:15
Azerbaijan reveals electricity generated by power plants in October 2021 Economy 14:04
Kazakhstan's banks increase lending over 10M2021 Business 14:02
Azerbaijan to develop single mobile app for various types of insurance – Central Bank Economy 13:59
AZAL discloses reason for Baku-Nakhchivan flight delay Society 13:58
Georgia’s potato exports to Central Asia up Georgia 13:57
Russia records 32,648 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since Oct 15 Russia 13:56
Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 13:56
Iran eyes increase in value of exports – IRICA Business 13:55
Georgia’s hazelnut exports continue to increase Georgia 13:50
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna opens tender on car renting services Tenders 13:47
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank eyes introducing innovation in insurance sector Economy 13:27
Georgia’s GDP to reach European level – minister Georgia 13:27
German companies sign contracts with Azerbaijan in railway construction Economy 13:25
Kazakhstan reports increase in placed deposits value Finance 13:24
Petkim's revenues reached record high level this year - SOCAR Turkey CEO Oil&Gas 13:22
Gas consumption in Iran continues to grow Oil&Gas 13:21
Azerbaijan produces over 20,000 PCR tests for COVID-19 Economy 13:21
Georgia reveals sectors affected by real GDP growth Georgia 13:19
SOCAR Turkey discloses its investments in Turkey (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:18
All news