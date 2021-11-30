UK's Ambassador expresses condolences over crash of military helicopter in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

UK's Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp expressed condolences over the crash of a military helicopter in Azerbaijan.

"I express condolences to the families of the victims, I wish the injured speedy recovery," Sharp tweeted.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.