...
Azerbaijan discovers Armenian mines in Lachin district (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 19 September 2022 12:50 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The engineering and mine-clearing units of the Azerbaijani army are clearing mines from the territories and supply routes planted by Armenia during the recent large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of mine clearing operations on the territories of Lachin district, in the valley in the northeastern part of the Boyuk Ishigly mountain, 122 anti-personnel mines of E-001 M type, produced in Armenia in 2021, were discovered and defused.

Necessary measures for engineering support are continuing on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

