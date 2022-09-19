Azerbaijan discovers Armenian mines in Lachin district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The engineering and mine-clearing units of the Azerbaijani army are clearing mines from the territories and supply routes planted by Armenia during the recent large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of mine clearing operations on the territories of Lachin district, in the valley in the northeastern part of the Boyuk Ishigly mountain, 122 anti-personnel mines of E-001 M type, produced in Armenia in 2021, were discovered and defused.

Necessary measures for engineering support are continuing on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.