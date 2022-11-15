Azerbaijani defense minister visits Georgian National Defense Academy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paying an official visit to Georgia, visited the David Agmashenebeli National Defense Academy in Gori city on November 15, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The minister met with the Academy Rector Brigadier General Mamia Balakhadze. The sides discussed the mutual exchange of experience in the field of military education, as well as prospects for the development of this area.

Colonel General Hasanov also signed the “Book of Honor” of the academy.

After getting acquainted with the National Defense Academy, Minister Hasanov watched the sports competitions of the cadets.