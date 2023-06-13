Date of Pakistani PM’s visit to Azerbaijan announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan from on June 14, which will last until June 15, Trend reports.

The PM will be accompanied by ministers representing priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan during the visit.

The Pakistani PM will hold extensive talks on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment and energy. Regional and global issues of mutual interest and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.