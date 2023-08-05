Turkish FM, Blinken discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Trend reports via the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the call, the two officials discussed various significant matters, including the developments in the South Caucasus region and the ongoing efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Additionally, they addressed the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the security situation in the Black Sea, and the topic of NATO expansion.

US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on July 31 that US continues to talk about peace agreement with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We continue to believe that a peace agreement is within reach," he said.

Miller pointed out that the Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been remained engaged in talking to leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan to help reach an agreement.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.