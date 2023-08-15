Azerbaijan to approve new procedure for registering medicinal products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on applying the law of Azerbaijan dated July 14, 2023 No. 979-VIQD "On amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On medicines" and amendments to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 6, 2007 No. 528 "On application of law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On medicines", Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On medicines" approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.