Azerbaijan's Health Ministry to enlist medicines based on risk levels

Politics Materials 15 August 2023
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health will prepare a list of medical products with a high and medium degree of risk, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Medicines" approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan must, within three months, approve the list of medical products with a high and medium degree of risk and the classification of medical products depending on the degree of risk, and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about it.

