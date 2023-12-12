Azerbaijani officials pay tribute to great leader Heydar Aliyev's memory at Alley of Honor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Remembrance Day of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is marked in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, head of the Administration of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Samir Nuriyev, and other state and government officials, as well as military personnel, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor.

They laid flowers at the monument, expressing deep respect for the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the memory of the spouse of Heydar Aliyev, distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored.

Flowers were laid at her grave as a sign of respect.

