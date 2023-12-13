No mediator needed for tidying up Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. New realities created by Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, as well as actions taken to promote long-term peace and stability in the region, are producing favorable outcomes, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, political expert Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports.

As a result of negotiations held between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Armenia on December 7, 2023, guided by the principles of humanism and as measures of mutual trust, an agreement was reached on the release of 32 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan and two Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia. Today, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides released the servicemen on a mutual basis.

"The homecoming of our two servicemen, who had been detained in Armenia for a long time on bogus charges, has brought us immense delight. One notable feature is that this agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was concluded without the use of any mediators," Karimli said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to the political expert, have proved that there is no need for a third party, an intermediary, to normalize relations between them.

"It also demonstrates that, for the first time in many years, Armenia and Azerbaijan are developing mutual trust. This accomplishment, I feel, is attributable to Azerbaijan's firm and fair stance," Karimli emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel