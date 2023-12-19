Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with special representative of Russian President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and cultural spheres, as well as the regional situation.

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation Mikhail Shvydkoy informed about the events in Russia in connection with the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev marked this year, and expressed readiness to support the realization of joint activities between the two countries in cultural and humanitarian spheres next year.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel