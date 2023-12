BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, who is on a visit to Baku, visited the Alley of Martyrs and “Turkish Martyrdom” monument after being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Cevdet Yilmaz's visit to Azerbaijan ends today.

PHOTO: Seymur Ismayilov