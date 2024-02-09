Ilham Aliyev wins presidential election with 92.12 percent of votes - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Ilham Aliyev is winning the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12 percent after the processing of 100 percent of the ballots, Trend reports.

According to the latest results published by the Central Election Commission, Zahid Oruj received 2.17% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 1.98%, Elshad Musaev - 0.66%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center says that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.