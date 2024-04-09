Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs discuss COP29 preparations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev held discussions on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) preparations, and regional affairs, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the enhanced historical ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, bolstered by mutual trust and political dialogue among their leaders.

He highlighted the significance of the "Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic" in solidifying these relations.

Furthermore, Bayramov emphasized that mutual visits and contacts foster the development of their strategic partnership and the expansion of the legal framework.

It was underscored that the strategic partnership between the two nations has strengthened and progressed through the efforts of the Interstate Council between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation in Economic and Humanitarian Spheres.

Additionally, it was mentioned that bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in all areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, transportation, communication, tourism, cultural, humanitarian, and others, has a multifaceted character, and it was emphasized that within the framework of the Middle Corridor between the two countries, there is broad potential for cooperation.

The importance for both countries of holding cultural days and deepening cooperation in the fields of culture and art was noted. The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy production.

In addition, the importance of developing relations within regional and international organizations was emphasized. In particular, the importance of having broad prospects for cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as intensive contacts between OTS member states, in utilizing the existing potential, was emphasized.

In particular, there is confidence that the extraordinary OTS summit, which will take place in July of this year in the city of Shusha, and the official summit, which will take place in October in Bishkek, will be among the contacts that will contribute to the development of the organization.

Bayramov also informed about Azerbaijan's chairmanship in COP29, the negotiations conducted, and the preparatory work, adding that this important event creates new prospects for cooperation.

Speaking about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's reconstruction, construction, and peace-building efforts, as well as the threats to regional peace-building, Bayramov emphasized that unilateral steps and initiatives aimed against the opportunities created for peace are unacceptable.

He reiterated his desire to emphasize Azerbaijan's commitment to the norms and principles of international law, including the establishment of peace in the region based on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

It was also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan's support for the peaceful and constructive process is commendable, as is the fact that the secondary school, which will be built in Khidirli village in the Aghdam district at the country's initiative, is a vivid example of this support.

Kulubaev said that the dynamics of the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are satisfactory, and mutual visits aimed at further developing cooperation play an important role.

It was also conveyed that Kyrgyzstan consistently supports Azerbaijan's regional peace-building efforts.

The meeting also hosted an exchange of opinions on other mutually interesting issues.

Then the ministers made a statement at a press conference following the meeting.

To note, COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Around 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

