Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan moot inter-parliamentary relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chairman of the Kyrgyz Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) Nurlanbek Shakiyev within the framework of his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on strategic cooperation in various spheres, prospects for further cooperation, and inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Bayramov noted with satisfaction that the historically friendly and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have been further strengthened as a result of existing mutual trust and political dialog between the leaders of the two countries, as enshrined in the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic. It was mentioned that mutual visits and contacts contribute to the development of existing strategic partnerships as well as the expansion of the legal framework.

At the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of mutual support of the positions of the countries, especially in the inter-parliamentary plane, and stressed the existence of broad prospects in the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

Additionally, the development of relations within the framework of regional and international organizations was highlighted. In particular, it was mentioned the importance of having wide perspectives of cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as intensive contacts between the OTS member states in the direction of using the available potential. Confidence was expressed that the extraordinary summit of the OTS, which will be held in July this year in the city of Shusha, and the official summit, which will be held in October in Bishkek, will be two of the contacts that will serve the development of the organization.

Azerbaijani FM also informed about preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Shakiyev, in turn, stated that his country attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, based on historical ties, and there are prospects for improving the existing cooperation in the previously mentioned areas. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan last year to participate in the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Speaker added that cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries is deepening day by day.

Other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel