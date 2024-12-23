Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership (PHOTO) (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an enlarged meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Marko Djuric within the framework of his visit to Serbia on December 23, 2024, Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The ministers held an expanded-format meeting where they exchanged views on various aspects of the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership, including regional and international security issues.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which is based on mutual respect, strong partnership, and adherence to the key principles of international law, particularly mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The importance of high-level reciprocal visits and the friendship between the leaders of the two countries were emphasized as key factors in the development of this partnership.

They also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in areas such as energy security, transport, culture, and tourism. The ministers underscored the need for further collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, highlighting contributions to humanitarian cooperation and visa-free initiatives that expand international ties. They also emphasized the continued mutual support and solidarity within regional and international organizations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared the successes achieved at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Azerbaijan, and thanked Serbia for its high-level participation and contribution.

Bayramov also outlined Azerbaijan's plans for "green" energy and the role of the region in electricity exports. He expressed well wishes for Serbia's preparations for Expo 2027, noting that the event highlights Serbia’s growing importance.

The Serbian side was also informed in detail about the large-scale reconstruction and construction projects taking place in the liberated territories, as well as ongoing efforts to normalize relations and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The ministers also addressed additional topics of mutual concern and concluded the meeting with a joint press conference to provide an overview of their discussions.